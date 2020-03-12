Selena Gomez seeks inspiration from Jennifer Aniston as she debuts 'The Rachel' haircut

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston’s endearing friendship had caught the eyes of the public recently and it looks like the singer is a bigger fan of the Friends star than we may have thought.

The 27-year-old Rare singer recently debuted her new haircut, akin to the one that the 51-year-old’s character Rachel Green sported during her time starring on the iconic 90s sitcom.

During her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer showed off her new haircut: “The Rachel.”

While the new style was inspired by the iconic avatar from Friends, Selena’s hairstylist Marissa Marino said the “hair inspo was “The Rachel” meets Goldie Hawn in First Wives Club."

The singer has been leaving fans with bated breath since the past couple of months as she finds a new style to wow the world with ranging from her blunt bangs to the curly shag following a Lord Farquaad bob earlier.

