close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 11, 2020

Shaheen Bhatt opens up on Alia Bhatt's guilt over oblivion towards her depression

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 11, 2020
Shaheen Bhatt opens up on Alia Bhatt's guilt over blindsided-ness towards her depression. Photo: Republic World

Alia Bhatt has always been a vocal supporter of Shaheen Bhatt’s struggles since news first came out in 2016. Shaheen utlilized her social media presence to comment on her Alia’s admission of being blindsided to her struggles in the most wholesome of ways.

The 31-year-old authored a book where she came out about her tumultuous struggles with depression and how she kept it ‘hidden’ from her entire family since she was 12-years-old.

It was only in 2016 where Shaheen came out about her issues for the first time in a very raw and open manner. She explained, “everything triggered my anxiety – like the photoshoot incident with Alia & Pooja (Bhatt) where I was asked to step out of the frame as I was overweight & much darker…”

Shaheen also addressed Alia’s statement of feeling guilty over being blindsided towards her sister’s issues in the post. She wrote, “My family was really supportive. When Alia told me how guilty she felt about not knowing, I almost wished I’d opened up to her earlier (sic).”

In an attempt to highlight her struggles and express her point of view even further Shaheen explained on Instagram, “For 6 years, I avoided therapy because I didn’t want to seem ‘weak’ or ‘crazy’. It was my ‘problem’ & I could ‘fix it’! So, I tried to write away my depression in a journal – I believed that when the pen hit paper, I’d heal. That was my version of self-care! But it didn’t work. It took me becoming suicidal to realize I couldn’t keep my struggle a secret. So I started seeing a therapist, pushed myself out of hiding & shared my feelings with my loved ones (sic).”

She concluded her post by saying, “today, I accept & love myself in ways I never did before. I don’t wait for things to go bad to take care of my mental health–I deserve to be loved & cared for even on good days!”

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

••• #repost @officialhumansofbombay ・・・ “Mental illness has been a part of my life since I was 12. I woke up one day & felt empty & confused. Even without doing anything, I was so fatigued that tasks like brushing felt impossible. I’d look out the window for hours, trying to make sense of how broken I felt, but didn’t find an answer. No one really spoke about mental health back then. At first, I thought I was being a ‘teenager’–one who’s irritable, sleeps a lot & never leaves her room. At that point, everything triggered my anxiety–like the photoshoot incident with Alia & Pooja where I was asked to step out of the frame as I was overweight & much darker. Incidents like these, along with schoolmates making fun of my weight made me feel like I wasn’t good enough. For 6 years, I avoided therapy because I didn’t want to seem ‘weak’ or ‘crazy’. It was my ‘problem’ & I could ‘fix it’! So, I tried to write away my depression in a journal–I believed that when the pen hit paper, I’d heal. That was my version of self-care! But it didn’t work. It took me becoming suicidal to realize I couldn’t keep my struggle a secret. So I started seeing a therapist, pushed myself out of hiding & shared my feelings with my loved ones. My family was really supportive. When Alia told me how guilty she felt about not knowing, I almost wished I’d opened up to her earlier. They made it so easy for me to talk to them! In 2016, I went public with my depression & was flooded with messages from people who were going through something similar. So I shared myself in the biggest way I could & wrote a book about my journey with depression–all in the hope that I could help even one person feel less alone. Today, I accept & love myself in ways I never did before. I don’t wait for things to go bad to take care of my mental health–I deserve to be loved & cared for even on good days! If I’m having a bad day, I don’t beat myself up–it’s kind of like the weather; when it’s raining, you don’t yell at the skies to stop! I simply take a deep breath, chill with my cats & just have faith that eventually, it’ll pass.” ---- HOB with @converse.india are celebrating stories of those who have learnt fearles

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on



Latest News

More From Bollywood