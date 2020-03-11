Brad Pitt is single and not ready to mingle

If there is one celebrity in Tinseltown who’s love life never fails to leave the spotlight, its none other than Brad Pitt.

And while the Ad Astra actor has sparked several linkup rumours with numerous ladies ever since his parting with wife Angelina Jolie, there still appears to be no truth to the recurrently circulating chitchat about his affairs.

A grapevine spilled to TMZ that the Hollywood hunk has yet to be romantically involved with anyone ever since his and Jolie’s marriage hit rock-bottom.

“He doesn't feel any need to get back on the dating scene right now — his focus is elsewhere,” said the source.

This comes in the midst of hearsay going rife about there something brewing between him and Alia Shawkat at the Thundercats concert at the Wiltern theater in Los Angeles.

Brad had sparked romance rumours with Alia after the two were seen alongside each other on various outings.

Meanwhile, Brad has said that he hasn't dated anyone since his split with Angelina Jolie.

"I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true — I just flashed on something, but maybe it doesn’t mean anything," he said.