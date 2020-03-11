Justin Timberlake drops new song 'Don’t Slack' with Anderson .Paak

Justin Timberlake has released the Anderson .Paak-featuring song “Don’t Slack” from the Trolls World Tour soundtrack as both the stars have teamed up for the song.

The collaboration features in the new Trolls World Tour animated movie, in which Timberlake stars and serves as executive producer of the soundtrack.



In conversation with a radio DJ, the 'Suit & Tie' singer said of the collaboration: “I hope he doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project. We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too."

“I told him as well, I was like, ‘You need to enjoy your moment, bro.’ He played me new stuff the other day. That dude is so gifted. He’s so good.”



The Trolls World Tour soundtrack is set to feature Kelly Clarkson, Mary J Blige, and George Clinton, among others. Last month, Timberlake shared ‘The Other Side’, a new collaboration with SZA also due to appear on the record.





