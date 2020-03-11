Daniel Radcliffe says he is terrible at being rich

Daniel Radcliffe has amassed huge fortune after playing the role of Harry Potter.



The actor is reportedly worth over $110 million, one of the richest young stars in Hollywood.

While discussing his fortune during a recent interview, the actor said he thinks that he is “terrible” at spending his wealth, adding that his friends think that he is bad at spending.

The Harry Potter actor said, “I don’t do a huge amount with my money”.

He continued: ‘I’m not particularly extravagant. There are moments where I think, “Man, I’m really bad at being famous”’.

Asked whether he is also bad at being rich, the actor quipped: ‘I’m terrible.’