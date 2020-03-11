close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 11, 2020

Daniel Radcliffe says he is terrible at being rich

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 11, 2020

Daniel Radcliffe has amassed huge fortune after playing  the role of Harry Potter.

The actor is reportedly  worth over $110 million, one of the richest young stars in Hollywood.

While discussing his  fortune during a recent interview, the actor said he thinks that he is “terrible” at spending his wealth, adding that his friends think that he is bad at spending.

The  Harry Potter actor said, “I don’t do a huge amount with my money”.

He continued: ‘I’m not particularly extravagant. There are moments where I think, “Man, I’m really bad at being famous”’.

Asked whether he  is also bad at being rich, the actor quipped: ‘I’m terrible.’

Latest News

More From Entertainment