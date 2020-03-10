close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
March 10, 2020

Eminem's Godzilla video proves his era is far from over

Tue, Mar 10, 2020

Eminem's Godzilla Music video has  created quite a stir on social media, with lavishing praises on the rapper.

Marshall Mathers  on Monday released the music video that has garnered millions of views on different platforms within hours.

The video, a tribute to rapper Juice Wrld, also has cameos from former boxing champion Mike Tyson and Dr. Dre.

Godzilla was part of Eminem's latest album "Music To Be Murdered By".

The rapper started trending on Twitter shortly after the video was released.

Here's a collection of some tweets that Eminem fans sent out after watching the music video:


