Liam Hemsworth turns up the heat with Gabriella Brooks at the beach

Liam Hemsworth was spotted taking a dip in the water and soaking up the sun at the beach alongside girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.



According to a recent report, the Australian actor was seen splashing water on his ladylove over the weekend in Byron Bay.

The couple was comfortably clad in beachwear.



While Liam flaunted his physique in a pair of orange swimming shorts, Gabriella chose a black bandeau bikini top with high-cut bottoms.

Liam and Gabriella wrapped up in towels afterwards to take a quick stroll by the beach.



The duo has been enjoying a steady relationship after they started dating each other in December. They made their relationship public in January.



Liam was married to Miley Cyrus prior to this, before they parted ways and ended their 10-year-long relationship.