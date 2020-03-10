How did Black Widow become the world's most lethal spy? Final trailer gives it all away

Marvel Studios is here to amplify the anticipation of fans once again as the final Black Widow trailer dropped on Monday unleashing a wave of euphoria amongst superhero enthusiasts waiting to see their favourite assassin take over the silver screens.

As the much-awaited final trailer rolled out, Marvel buffs got a glimpse of Natasha Romanoff’s past, featuring her time spent in the Red Room [top-secret Soviet training program that was briefly shown in Avengers: Age of Ultron] and her family ties.

The trailer also threw light on the very point when the ace assassin become the world’s top spy through the Red Room that trains and brainwashes young girls into becoming lethal cutthroats and spies.

Apart from that, it was also shown that Natasha after finding out the film’s main villain, Taskmaster, was responsible for conditioning a new batch of soldiers, seeks help from her family, especially her sister Yelena, to counter him.

The film will see the light of day on May 1, 2020 when the veils will lift off the Avenger’s origin story and untold secrets about her character.







