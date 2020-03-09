Sajal Ali, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain attend valima reception of Hassan Hayat, Sadia

Pakistani stars Sajal Ali, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Saboor Ali and others attended the valima reception hosted by newly-wed couple Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar last night.



Sajal Ali looked stunning in a black and gold saree as she posed with her newly-wed friend Sadia Ghaffar.

Sadia and Hassan tied the knot last week.

The Alif actress and Sadia were snapped all smiling in the photos circulating on social media.

Sajal’s sister Saboor Ali, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz and others also attended the valima.

Yasir and Iqra's loved-up photos from the reception were also circulating on social media.

On Sunday, Sajal Ali indulged in a sweet Instagram banter with Hassan and Sadia Ghaffar.

Taking to photo-video sharing platform, the Aangan actor shared an adorable photo from the dholki festivities of Sadia and Hassan extending love and prayers to the couple, “Sadia may you always stay happy and blessed. Ameen.”



Tagging Hassan, Sajal teased Sadia, “May @hassanhayatkhan always cook for you clean for you shop for you and forever love you.”