Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas dating rumours intensify amid romantic getaway in Havana

Ben Affleck and his co-star Ana de Armas are fueling dating rumours after getting spotted during a romantic getaway in the latter’s hometown in Havana.

A source told People that the duo left Havana on Saturday and were also seen indulging in some major PDA at the airport before boarding their private jet.

“They are definitely dating,” the source said.

Earlier, Ben and his rumoured ladylove were seen happily shopping at a retail store called Clandestina.

The duo also headed off to a Havana restaurant called La Corte del Principe, and upon getting spotted by fans, even took photos with them.

In one group picture, Ana de Armas, stood in front of Ben as they smiled while surrounded by fans. Another photo showed the two posing with a cook at the restaurant.



Ben and Ana de Armas just finished shooting for psychological thriller Deep Water and were seen filming Adrian Lynes's movie in New Orleans.