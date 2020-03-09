Avatar 2 actor Stephen Lang reveals how his dead villain returns

Avatar 2, the sequel which is coming out over a decade after James Cameron's original film, is definitely among one of the great upcoming blockbusters the audiences are particularly curious about.



The sequel is expected to expand the world of Pandora with the help of an ensemble cast. Among those cast members are two whose characters seemingly bit the dust in the first Avatar film - Sigourney Weaver, who played Grace Augustine, and Stephen Lang, who played Colonel Miles Quaritch.

As Lang, in conversation with a media outlet, has revealed that he will essentially be playing Quaritch across the four planned Avatar sequels, and is excited for the challenge that will bring.

The movie will hit theaters on December 17, 2021, while Avatar 3 release date is December 22, 2023 and if everything goes as per plan the fourth part will be released on December 19, 2025, the final and the fifth will be released on December 17, 2027.



The actor explained: "It’s very satisfying to know that the character was valued enough and made enough of an impression to [have Cameron] say ‘we’re not done with him yet".

"That, initially, was kind of wonderful, to me. My job is really to advocate the role that I’m playing, and so it’s satisfying to have that much more time to discover Quaritch, find out what makes him tick, talk about him, and hopefully defy expectations that people have for the character, to create new expectations. I’m working now with a much broader canvas than I was with the first Avatar, and it keeps me in concert with James Cameron to really go to town and examine the character in detail. That, to me, is totally tremendously satisfying and challenging."



"He has evolved, definitely," Lang continued. "We’re making four more films, so if he doesn’t evolve, we’re in some kind of trouble. And it’s not always a question of evolution, it’s about becoming more deeply entrenched. I’m still discovering it. That’s something I’ll be discovering as we continue to work because we’re by no means near finished with this process."

Avatar 2 will also see the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

