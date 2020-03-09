Dwayne Johnson shares adorable picture with daughter Jasmine on Women's Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock shared an adorable picture with daughter Jasmine on Women's Day.
The "Jumanji: The Next Level" star took a selfie with his little daughter Jasmine and posted it on his Instagram page with the caption: "Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day."
The actor who also featured in the film "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" delighted fans by sharing such beautiful photo that brought a huge applause for the proud father and her sweet daughter on the Women's Day.
Recently, the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor Dwayne Johnson shared a post as his film Jumanji: The Next Level as the film had a brilliant run at the global box office.
The film reportedly was in the top 10 at the worldwide box office even after two and a half months.
Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock shared an adorable picture with daughter Jasmine on Women's Day.
The "Jumanji: The Next Level" star took a selfie with his little daughter Jasmine and posted it on his Instagram page with the caption: "Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day."
The actor who also featured in the film "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" delighted fans by sharing such beautiful photo that brought a huge applause for the proud father and her sweet daughter on the Women's Day.
Recently, the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor Dwayne Johnson shared a post as his film Jumanji: The Next Level as the film had a brilliant run at the global box office.
The film reportedly was in the top 10 at the worldwide box office even after two and a half months.