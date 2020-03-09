Dwayne Johnson shares adorable picture with daughter Jasmine on Women's Day

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock shared an adorable picture with daughter Jasmine on Women's Day.



The "Jumanji: The Next Level" star took a selfie with his little daughter Jasmine and posted it on his Instagram page with the caption: "Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day."

The actor who also featured in the film "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" delighted fans by sharing such beautiful photo that brought a huge applause for the proud father and her sweet daughter on the Women's Day.

Recently, the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor Dwayne Johnson shared a post as his film Jumanji: The Next Level as the film had a brilliant run at the global box office.



The film reportedly was in the top 10 at the worldwide box office even after two and a half months.