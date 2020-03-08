Shoaib Mansoor releases powerful song on Women's Day featuring Mahira Khan

Shoaib Mansoor has collaborated with superstar Mahira Khan to pay tribute to women on this International Women's Day by releasing a new song, which is a different take on one of Allama Iqbal's iconic poems.

The video of the song titled Dua-e-Reem (Bride's Prayer) is set in the pre-partition era when Allama Iqbal's poem "Lab Pe Aaati Hai Dua Ban Kay Tammanna Meri (My desires come to my lips like prayer)" had become popular in India.

According to video's preamble, professional women singer had their own spin on Iqbal's poem for children, transforming the prayer into bride's prayer.

Released on the eve of Women's Day, the song starts with a group of professional singers making prayers for the bride played by Mahira Khan during the sangeet ceremony.

The older women's prayer, to the bride's chagrin, asks God to give her the strength and patience to endure every pain inflicted upon her by the husband.



Mahira looks visibly perturbed and looks around helplessly as the band continues to sing to the amusement of the elderly women in audience.

At some point, Mahira decides she has had enough and shuts down the group, declaring that she would pray herself.

Damia Farooq has lent her voice to the powerful song.







