Camila Cabello reveals she feels exhausted being in love with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has recently opened up about her relationship with beau Shawn Mendes. In a recent interview, the Cuban singer has said that it is exhausted to be in love with Shawn Mendes.



While speaking to Jimmy Hill at The Global Awards 2020, Camila admitted feeling emotionally exhausted to be in love with Shawn Mendes.

She further stated that she isn't sure if the couple is going to collaborate for another duet anytime soon, even though her previous song with Shawn called Senorita topped the charts.

The songstress was then asked if their schedules are too busy to carve out time for collaboration.

Responding to this, Camila denied the statement and stated that they are trying to calm down because their love takes so much out of them.