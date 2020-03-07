Here's why Eva Mendes doesn't want to share Ryan Gosling's new pictures

"My man and kids are private," said Eva Mendes while explaining why she is unwilling to share new photos of her partner Ryan Gosling and their daughters.

The actress was responding to a fan who had commented on one of her Instagram photos asking her to share Ryan's photo on her page.

"You look amazing, Eva! Just wanted to say how much it means to us fans to be able to talk to you and how great is that unlike many other celebrities you acknowledge us. So thank you! p.s. wouldn't mind an appearance by Ryan on this page," the fan wrote.

Replying in the comment section, Mendes wrote, "Thank you for saying this. I take so much joy from connecting to other women. It means so much to me. Even just a quick exchange. I struggle with Social Media but I love the constant connection with women. I try to post responsibly and I try to make sure I don't portray myself in a way that makes other women feel bad. Instagram can be hurtful in that way. Like with this picture, this is actually a campaign shot and it was retouched. So I want women to know that."

She further said, "I want women to know it takes a lot for me to look this way and that I struggle with food among many other things. So thank you again for your comment and feel free to call me out on bulls$&t if you see it," she continued. "As far as Ryan, I'll only post flash backs of things that are already 'out there' (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and kids are private. That's important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love."