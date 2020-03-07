PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, Match 21

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Quetta Gladiators are playing against Lahore Qalandars in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at Gaddafi Stadium, on Saturday March 7, 2020.
Live score of the match appears below:
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to field.
Quetta Gladiators 56/7 (15.0 OVERS)
LIVE SCORE
End of over 15: Quetta Qladiators: 56/7
Dilbar Hussain to Fawad Ahmed: No runs.
Dilbar Hussain to Fawad Ahmed: No runs.
Dilbar Hussain to Fawad Ahmed: No runs.
Dilbar Hussain to Fawad Ahmed, 1 wide
Dilbar Hussain to Fawad Ahmed: No runs.
Dilbar Hussain to Fawad Ahmed: No runs.
Dilbar Hussain to Sohail Khan: 1 run.
End of over 14: Quetta Qladiators: 55/7
Raja Farzan to Fawad Ahmed: FOUR.
Raja Farzan to Fawad Ahmed: No runs.
Raja Farzan to Sohail Khan: 1 run.
Raja Farzan to Mohammad Nawaz: Wicket!, Caught by Dilbar Hussain. No runs.
Raja Farzan to Sohail Khan: 1 run.
Raja Farzan to Sohail Khan: No runs.
End of over 13: Quetta Qladiators: 49/6
Dilbar Hussain to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
Dilbar Hussain to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
Dilbar Hussain to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
Dilbar Hussain to Sohail Khan: legbye, 1 run.
Dilbar Hussain to Sohail Khan: No run.
Dilbar Hussain to Mohammad Nawaz: 1 run.
End of over 12: Quetta Qladiators: 47/6
Raja Farzan to Sohail Khan: No runs.
Raja Farzan to Sohail Khan: No runs.
Raja Farzan to Sohail Khan: No runs.
Raja Farzan to Sohail Khan: No runs.
Raja Farzan to Mohammad Nawaz: 1 run.
Raja Farzan to Mohammad Nawaz: FOUR.
End of over 11: Quetta Qladiators: 42/6
Mohammad Hafeez to Mohammad Nawaz: 1 run.
Mohammad Hafeez to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
Mohammad Hafeez to Sohail Khan: 1 run.
Mohammad Hafeez to Sohail Khan: No runs.
Mohammad Hafeez to Sohail Khan: SIX.
Mohammad Hafeez to Sohail Khan: No runs.
End of over 10: Quetta Qladiators: 34/6
Raja Farzan to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
Raja Farzan to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
Raja Farzan to Sohail Khan: 1 run.
Raja Farzan to Sohail Khan: No runs.
Raja Farzan to Sohail Khan: FOUR.
Raja Farzan to Sohail Khan: No runs.
End of over 9: Quetta Qladiators: 29/6
Mohammad Hafeez to Sohail Khan: 1 run.
Mohammad Hafeez to Sohail Khan: No runs.
Mohammad Hafeez to Sohail Khan: No runs.
Mohammad Hafeez to Sohail Khan: FOUR.
Mohammad Hafeez to Sohail Khan: 2 runs.
Mohammad Hafeez to Sohail Khan: No runs.
End of over 8: Quetta Qladiators: 22/6
SR Patel to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
SR Patel to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
SR Patel to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
SR Patel to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
SR Patel to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
SR Patel to Sohail Khan: 1 run.
End of over 7: Quetta Qladiators: 21/6
Mohammad Hafeez to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
Mohammad Hafeez to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
Mohammad Hafeez to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
Mohammad Hafeez to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
Mohammad Hafeez to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
Mohammad Hafeez to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
End of over 6: Quetta Qladiators: 21/6
SR Patel to Ben Cutting: Wicket!, Caught by Shaheen Afridi. No runs.
SR Patel to Azam Khan: Wicket!, Caught by Ben Dunk. No runs.
SR Patel to Azam Khan: No runs.
SR Patel to Azam Khan: No runs.
SR Patel to Azam Khan: No runs.
SR Patel to JJ Roy: Bowled!. No runs.
End of over 5: Quetta Qladiators: 21/3
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Roy, 1 run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Roy, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Mohammad Nawaz, 1 run
Shaheen Afridi to JJ Roy: 1 run.
Shaheen Afridi to Mohammad Nawaz: 1 run.
Shaheen Afridi to Mohammad Nawaz: No runs.
End of over 4: Quetta Qladiators: 17/3
Patel to Mohammad Nawaz, 1 run
SR Patel to Sarfraz Ahmed: Wicket!, Caught by Ben Dunk. No runs.
atel to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
atel to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run
SR Patel to JJ Roy: 1 run.
SR Patel to JJ Roy: No runs.
End of over 3: Quetta Qladiators: 15/2
Shaheen Afridi to JJ Roy: 1 run.
Shaheen Afridi to JJ Roy: No runs.
Shaheen Afridi to JJ Roy: No runs.
Shaheen Afridi to Sarfraz Ahmed: 1 run.
Shaheen Afridi to Sarfraz Ahmed: No runs.
Shaheen Afridi to Ahmed Shehzad: Wicket!, Caught by SR Patel. No runs.
End of over 2: Quetta Qladiators: 12/1
SR Patel to Ahmed Shehzad: 1 run.
SR Patel to Ahmed Shehzad: No runs.
SR Patel to Ahmed Shehzad: No runs.
SR Patel to JJ Roy: 1 run.
SR Patel to JJ Roy: No runs.
SR Patel to JJ Roy: No runs.
End of over 1: Quetta Qladiators: 11/1
Shaheen Afridi to Ahmed Shehzad: No runs.
Shaheen Afridi to Ahmed Shehzad: FOUR.
Shaheen Afridi to Ahmed Shehzad: FOUR.
Shaheen Afridi to Ahmed Shehzad: wide, 1 run.
Shaheen Afridi to Ahmed Shehzad: wide, 1 run.
Shaheen Afridi to Ahmed Shehzad: No runs.
Shaheen Afridi to SR Watson: LBW!. No runs.
Shaheen Afridi to JJ Roy: 1 run.
