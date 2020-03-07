Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor open up on thoughts regarding 'Baaghi 3' censorship

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi 3 has gained massive traction ever since its action packed contents and mesmerizing music hit mainstream media.

However, the film seems to have landed itself in the midst of censorship through the Central Board of Film Certification. The CBFC has made some significant chops to the film, in general. The particular scenes which received the most chops are those which involve heavy cussing.

With the cuss words beeped out as of now, the film received a U/A certificate from the board. Some close-up body shots of Disha were also cut.

During an interview with Times of India, Shraddha touched on this issue, stating, "There are very interesting alternatives that have replaced some of the lines. And those are also interesting. But they were never really like out and out verbal abuse they were verbal abuses with a twist, which could be allowed. I mean, which doesn't sound like a verbal abuse. So, it's a different twist. I mean, if that's the decision, that's the decision, you have to respect it."

Even Tiger shared the same views as her. During the course of the interview, he stated, ”They obviously have their reasons and sure it's their job to do what they're doing. As long as they do it in a fair manner and if it doesn't come across as bullying, you know, just to throw around power, because that's easy. And that's something that's uncalled for. If it's done in that manner."’s Baaghi 3 has gained massive traction ever since its action packed contents and mesmerizing music hit mainstream media.

However, the film seems to have landed itself in the midst of censorship through the Central Board of Film Certification. The CBFC has made some significant chops to the film, in general. The particular scenes which received the most chops are those which involve heavy cussing.

With the cuss words beeped out as of now, the film received a U/A certificate from the board. Some close-up body shots of Disha were also cut.

During an interview with Times of India, Shraddha touched on this issue, stating, "There are very interesting alternatives that have replaced some of the lines. And those are also interesting. But they were never really like out and out verbal abuse they were verbal abuses with a twist, which could be allowed. I mean, which doesn't sound like a verbal abuse. So, it's a different twist. I mean, if that's the decision, that's the decision, you have to respect it."

Even Tiger shared the same views as her. During the course of the interview, he stated, "They obviously have their reasons and sure it's their job to do what they're doing. As long as they do it in a fair manner and if it doesn't come across as bullying, you know, just to throw around power, because that's easy. And that's something that's uncalled for. If it's done in that manner."