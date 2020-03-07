Nick Jonas enjoys colourful moments with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif: See pics

Nick Jonas has shared stunning photos of himself along wife Priyanka Chopra and beautiful showbiz star Katrina Kaif on his Instagram.

In the post, shared by the American singer, the celebrities were seen in pleasant mood as they were covered in the colourful powders which are thrown as part of the Hindu religious festival that celebrates the arrival of spring.



“My first Holi! (Five days early),” Jonas captioned the Instagram pic on Friday. “So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India.”

Jonas shared another pic with him and Chopra, 37, dressed in traditional Indian attire, writing, “She makes me smile a lot”.



Jonas and Chopra got engaged in July 2018 after just two months of dating and went on to tie the knot in December 2018 with an extravagant 3-day wedding.













