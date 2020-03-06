close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 6, 2020

Actor Feroze Khan confirms he has quit showbiz

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 06, 2020

Days after deleting his Instagram account amid speculations that he has quit  entertainment industry , Feroze Khan has opened up about his decision.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the actor  issued a statement for his fans who had been eagerly waiting  for him to  comment on whether he has really quit showbiz.

"My fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah,Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones," he tweeted.


Last month, unconfirmed reports started doing the rounds that that the Pakistani film and drama star Feroze Khan has deleted his Instagram account and embarked on a spiritual journey.

The Khaani actor’s wife took to Instagram and shared a photo with  Khan and wrote, “May this spiritual journey brings more faith in your life and serve the purpose.”


