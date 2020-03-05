close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
March 5, 2020

Eminem releases 'Godzilla' lyrics video

Thu, Mar 05, 2020

Eminem on Wednesday took social media by storm as he released his  highly anticipated lyrics video for his latest hit song.

Taking to Twitter, Marshall Mathers  informed his over 23 million followers  that the lyrics video for the track Godzilla , which is part of his album "Music To Be Murdered By", is   available now.

“Don't nobody want it but they're gonna get it anyway!” Collision symbol #Godzilla lyric vid just hit the site T-Rex- http://shady.SR/GodzillaLV #GodzillaIsComing #GodzillaChallenge," he wrote on Twitter.

The Detroit rapper's tweet was liked by over 30,000 people and retweeted by six thousands others.

Hundreds of fans  dropped comments to express their  admiration for the singer.

Eminem released his surprise  album "Music To Be Murdered By"  at the  start of this year. The album was an instant hit.


