Eminem releases 'Godzilla' lyrics video

Eminem on Wednesday took social media by storm as he released his highly anticipated lyrics video for his latest hit song.

Taking to Twitter, Marshall Mathers informed his over 23 million followers that the lyrics video for the track Godzilla , which is part of his album "Music To Be Murdered By", is available now.

“Don't nobody want it but they're gonna get it anyway!” Collision symbol #Godzilla lyric vid just hit the site T-Rex- http://shady.SR/GodzillaLV #GodzillaIsComing #GodzillaChallenge," he wrote on Twitter.



The Detroit rapper's tweet was liked by over 30,000 people and retweeted by six thousands others.

Hundreds of fans dropped comments to express their admiration for the singer.

Eminem released his surprise album "Music To Be Murdered By" at the start of this year. The album was an instant hit.



