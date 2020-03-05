Hilary Duff is a sight for sore eyes in makeup-free outing: See pictures

Hilary Duff just bore her flawless, unfiltered beauty as she was seen going out and about, sans even a slight hint of makeup recently.



The Lizzie McGuire starlet was spotted making a quick coffee run in the Studio City area of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Hilary looked effortlessly chic in a floral-printed blouse and a pair of casual jeans along with knee-high boots.

The mother of two was in the news earlier for calling out a man taking pictures of her children without permission.

About the reboot of her much-loved show Lizzie McGuire, Hilary said, “'I] was incredibly excited to launch 'Lizzie' on D+ and my passion remains,” she wrote last week on Instagram. “However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her.”

She also went on to say that she wants the show to move to Hulu from Disney Plus.