Thu Mar 05, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 5, 2020

Building collapses in Karachi's Golimar area

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 05, 2020
Geo News screen grab

KARACHI: At least one person was injured as a triple-storey residential building in the city’s Golimar area collapsed on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, three bodied were recovered while six wounded were taken out from under the rubble.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the area to recover any trapped people. 

The lower portion of the building was already damaged and the entire building was said to be in quite a shabby condition.

More to follow.

