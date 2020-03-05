Justin Bieber scares David Beckham during a show

Justin Bieber has appeared to be a great entertainer these days. He loves to amuse his millions of fans with his musical and other sensational activities that make him more popular among his admirers.

David Beckham, who appeared as guest at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", was scared by The Canadian singer . The legendary footballer was talking about his family's longtime friendship with Bieber when when the 26-year-old "Changes" singer unexpectedly popped out of a nearby box and screamed.

The 44-year-old athlete barely flinched and instead looked slightly surprised and delighted by the random appearance of the Yummy singer.

"Sorry," the singer said as David realized who it was and gave him a hug. "They wanted me to do that."



"I really didn't think that was going to happen," David later said with a laugh as Bieber exited the studio. "I know you all love him. He's the most amazing human being. He really is."