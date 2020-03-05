close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 5, 2020

Justin Bieber scares David Beckham during a show

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 05, 2020

Justin Bieber has appeared to be a great entertainer these days. He loves to amuse his millions of fans with his musical and other sensational activities  that make him more popular among his admirers.

 David Beckham, who appeared as guest at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", was scared by The Canadian singer  . The legendary footballer was talking about his family's longtime friendship with Bieber when  when the 26-year-old "Changes" singer unexpectedly popped out of a nearby box and screamed.

The 44-year-old athlete barely flinched and instead looked slightly surprised and delighted by the random appearance of the Yummy singer.

"Sorry," the singer said as David realized who it was and gave him a hug. "They wanted me to do that."

"I really didn't think that was going to happen," David later said with a laugh as Bieber exited the studio. "I know you all love him. He's the most amazing human being. He really is."

Latest News

More From Entertainment