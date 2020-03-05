'Britney Spears may quit music', son Jayden sheds light

Britney Spears' son, Jayden Federline, has revealed that his mother wanted to 'quit' music.

During an Instagram Live on Tuesday, the singer's 13-year-old was flooded with questions from Britney fans and said his famous mother might "quit" music.

"Actually, I haven't seen her doing a lot of music at all," he revealed. "I remember one time I asked her, 'Mom, what happened to your music? And she was like, 'I dunno honey I think I might just quit it.' I was like, 'What? What are you saying? You know how much bank you make off that stuff?'"

Jayden is one of two sons Britney shares with ex-husband, Kevin Federline. He complimented his mom, calling her "pretty legendary" and shared that his favorite songs are "Hit Me Baby One More Time" and "Toxic."

The teenager also praised his father. When asked if he'll get in trouble for doing the Instagram Live Jayden said, "No, my dad doesn't care. I have the best dad ever. My dad's literally Jesus."



The singer's son, who was at his father's home in California when he took to social media, didn't have the nicest things to say about his grandfather. Jayden and his brother, Sean Preston, live with Federline around 90 percent of the time.