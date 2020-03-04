Misbah hints at Sarfaraz Ahmed's selection for World T20 squad

Pakistan cricket team's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday revealed that former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was under consideration for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Misbah, while speaking to Geo News, said that the 32-year-old was performing well in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and added that the wicket-keeper batsman was on track with his fitness which could lead to a possible call-up.

Furthermore, the chief selector said that there will be additional matches following the conclusion of the PSL 2020 in order to determine who gets picked in the World Cup squad.

“Sarfaraz has been playing very well in the PSL 2020 and he is also fit. While he is in consideration for the World Cup, there will be matches after the PSL to decide which player will get the call,” he said.

The former skipper was revoked of his role of leading the national side in Test and T20 cricket in October last year over his poor fitness and declining performance of the team.

Sarfaraz currently leads the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2020.