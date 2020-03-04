PSL-2020: Lahore Qalandars win toss, put Islamabad United into bat

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Islamabad United in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams are facing each other for the second time in this tournament. Earlier, they had played on February 23 at the same venue where the United emerged victorious by one wicket after a tough cont