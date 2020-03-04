'Jumanji: The Next Level ' pulls off Its ridiculous scene

'Jumanji: The Next Level' is now available on digital release, allowing fans to relive the antics of Dr. Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan), and the rest of the Jumanji gang in the sequel to the 2017 film.

The film is available on Digital March 3 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 17.

The first clip from the outtakes finds Awkwafina’s character Ming screaming “Bethany!” to which Black’s character, Oberon, screams “No not Bethany,” causing his costar Karen Gillan to laugh and cover her face.

Whether you plan on picking up the digital copy now or a physical version when it's released, there is a plethora of special features you'll be able to get your hands on.

Jack Black and his fellow Jumanji: The Next Level costars had a blast making the 2019 sequel — and now fans can share in some of the fun.

The first film in the series, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, was a reboot of the 1995 film starring Robin Williams and it grossed over $962 million worldwide when it was released in December 2017, just in time for the peak holiday movie season.

The clip dives into the cast and crew’s approach to making a sequel, and how they used the video game mechanics inherent to the video game-style story to ensure that The Next Level truly felt like it would take things in a new direction. In addition to director Jake Kasdan, the clip features interviews with actors such as Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, and Jack Black, among others.

