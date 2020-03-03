Video: Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir’s symbolic fight as Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

Asim Azhar and Hania Aamir often indulge in sweet banter on social media to show their support to their respective teams Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.



Asim is supporting Karachi Kings while his best friend Hania is a die-hard supporter of Peshawar Zalmi.

On Monday, Kings defeated Zalmi by six wickets in the 15th match of the tournament.

Shortly after the game, Asim Azhar took to Instagram and shared video wherein he and Hania could be seen wrestling with each other. He captioned it, “Karachi vs Peshawar” with a big smile.

He also wrote, “Aur karachi jeet gayaaaaaaa #psl (And Karachi won).”



The duo also engaged in Twitter banter over the triumph of Karachi Kings.

“Hello jee @realhaniahehe. Mujhe acha nahi laga aap ground mai itni sad thi aaj #PZvKK #pslv (I did not feel good you were in the ground and looking sad)," Asim tells Hania.

Commenting over this, Hania said, “Oho @AsimAzharr Apko ground main khush dekh kai mujhe khushi hui lekin phir yaad agaya trophy kaun jeeta hua hai #PZvKK #PSLV (I felt good seeing you happy in the ground, but then memorized who had won the trophy earlier).



