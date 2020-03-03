close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 3, 2020

Miley Cyrus's pregnancy rumours laughed of by her boyfriend Cody Simpson

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 03, 2020

Miley Cyrus, who was  in gossip on social media about pregnancy rumours, has  come out speculations of fans as her boyfriend  Cody Simpson played down the reports on Sunday.

During his appearance on the morning show in his native Australia, the 23-year-old singer laughed  of the  reports that his 27-year-old beau Miley was expecting.

Responding to the question about Miley's recent 'pregnancy rumours', Cody  got cryptic with his reply, joking with Karl and his co-host Allison Langdon that he'd been "pregnant for years."

He continued as  saying  that he didn't have much time for little ones just yet as he was 'focusing on his music'.

The pregnancy rumours had started getting legs after Cody revealed that he wanted to return to Australia to raise his family.

