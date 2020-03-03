Miley Cyrus's pregnancy rumours laughed of by her boyfriend Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus, who was in gossip on social media about pregnancy rumours, has come out speculations of fans as her boyfriend Cody Simpson played down the reports on Sunday.



During his appearance on the morning show in his native Australia, the 23-year-old singer laughed of the reports that his 27-year-old beau Miley was expecting.



Responding to the question about Miley's recent 'pregnancy rumours', Cody got cryptic with his reply, joking with Karl and his co-host Allison Langdon that he'd been "pregnant for years."

He continued as saying that he didn't have much time for little ones just yet as he was 'focusing on his music'.

The pregnancy rumours had started getting legs after Cody revealed that he wanted to return to Australia to raise his family.