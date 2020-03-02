close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 2, 2020

Baloch culture day celebrated with zeal, colourful events

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 02, 2020

QUETTA: The Baloch Culture Day was celebrated across the province with lively colours    and vibrant events to honour the distinctive   culture, sweet languages, centuries' old traditions and customs, and a heritage preserved.

Colourful festivities to highlight the Baloch culture were organised in various areas and towns of Balochistan.

With crowds congregating at numerous events, a huge number of people also turned up at Expo Centre at the University of Balochistan in Quetta to celebrate the lifestyle and heritage of the province.

Artists perform during Jashan-e-Balochistan ceremony organised by Balochistan Government at Pakistan National Council of Arts in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 2, 2020. Online/Sultan Bashir
Singer Safdar Ali Sarosh sings a song during Jashan-e-Balochistan ceremony organised by Balochistan Government at Pakistan National Council of Arts in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 2, 2020. Online/Sultan Bashir
Balochi folk singer Liaqut Ali sings a song during Jashan-e-Balochistan ceremony organised by Balochistan Government at Pakistan National Council of Arts in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 2, 2020. Online/Sultan Bashir

Many young people were garbed in traditional clothes, showing off the artistry and customary designs. Some others donned the famed Baloch turbans.

On this occasion, locals also partook in Raqs Do Chaap, a traditional dance.

Latest News

More From Pakistan