Baloch culture day celebrated with zeal, colourful events

QUETTA: The Baloch Culture Day was celebrated across the province with lively colours and vibrant events to honour the distinctive culture, sweet languages, centuries' old traditions and customs, and a heritage preserved.



Colourful festivities to highlight the Baloch culture were organised in various areas and towns of Balochistan.



With crowds congregating at numerous events, a huge number of people also turned up at Expo Centre at the University of Balochistan in Quetta to celebrate the lifestyle and heritage of the province.

Many young people were garbed in traditional clothes, showing off the artistry and customary designs. Some others donned the famed Baloch turbans.

On this occasion, locals also partook in Raqs Do Chaap, a traditional dance.