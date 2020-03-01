Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Beil spotted without wedding ring

Justin Timberlake has been in hot waters since the day his scandal with co-star Alisha Wainwright popped up via leaked pictures of the two getting cozy at a bar in New Orleans few months back.

Although the Sexy Back singer had publicly apologized to his wife Jessica Beil, it seems as if he has a lot more to sort out in future.

Few days back, famous actor and JT’s wife Jessica Beil was spotted outside a grocery store, however, without her wedding ring on her finger.

Jessica, 37, stepped out to do some shopping this Saturday in Beverly Hills, and was snapped carrying grocery bags, but what didn’t go unnoticed by paps, was her missing wedding ring on her hand.

It happened three months after her husband and singer Justin Timberlake got called out for getting intimate to his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, at a bar in New Orleans on November 23.

The actress walked out of a Health Mart Pharmacy, gave a smirk and looked super stylish in a dark floral print jumpsuit paired with a white knit cardigan with buttons left open.