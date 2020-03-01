Jennifer Lopez reveals why she is not in a rush to marry Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has been engaged to her beau Alex Rodriguez since a year now and the two might be getting married soon.



However, in a recent interview, JLo came forth revealing the reason behind not being in a hurry to tie the knot with A-Rod. When asked if it matters when she marries Alex, the Latina simply responded, "No, no... it doesn't."

"It's so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, 'Oooo, we're gonna get married in a couple months?!' Your old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married three times," she shared, laughing.

JLo added, “He's like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it. I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush,'" she explained. "If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners."

"If we're really going to try to build something together that we both never had or both never felt like we had—which was a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and a father—and we embrace all of our children and we show them something that we didn't have,” the songstress concluded.