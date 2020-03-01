Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir invite British diplomat to their wedding

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir, who are set to tie the knot soon, have extended wedding invitation to British Deputy High Commission Karachi Mike Nithavrianakis.



The British diplomat took to Twitter sharing photos with Sajal and Ahad saying, “Wonderful meeting @lamsajalali and @ahadrazamir to receive an invitation to their wedding.”

He further said, “They've been 'married' on screen several times. Now for the real deal.”

Mike Nithavrianakis also extended best wishes to the celebrity couple.

The Alif actor and Ahad Raza Mir are reportedly getting married to each other soon and the wedding festivities of the star-studded nuptials have already begun.

However, Sajal and Ahad have not officially announced the exact date of their wedding.