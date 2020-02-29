Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s dance video goes viral

Pakistani celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz’s dance video from the dholki festivities of co-stars Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar has taken the internet by storm.



The video circulating on social media has won the hearts of the fans.

In the video clip, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress and her husband could be seen shaking a leg on the hit song Tu Mera Hero.

Sajal Ali, sister Saboor Ali, Kinza Hashmi, Minal Khan, Shehryar Munawar and others also attended the dholki ceremony.



The MOM actress and sister Saboor Ali took to Instagram and shared dazzling photos from the festivities.











