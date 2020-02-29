Hilary Duff breaks silence on ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot getting stalled

Hilary Duff has shared her thoughts on her famous show Lizzie McGuire’s reboot getting stalled.



Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old actress said she is eagerly waiting for the show to go on-air, after its creator and showrunner, Terri Minsky, was fired earlier this year.

"Was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie on D+ and my passion remains! However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating," Hilary wrote on Instagram on Friday.

She said that it’s important to her that just as Lizzie's "experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable."



The actress shared that it would be a ‘dream’ if Disney allowed for the show to be acquired by Hulu just like the upcoming Love, Simon TV spin-off, Love, Victor. "If they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."

Earlier, Terry Minsky also echoed Hilary’s thoughts revealing that she wants the show to move over to Hulu after Variety reported that the Love, Simon TV show was pulled from Disney+ for not fitting with the "family-friendly" content the streaming service offers.