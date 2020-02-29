Sajal Ali’s adorable photo with sister and brother win hearts

Gorgeous actress Sajal Ali’s adorable photo with sister Saboor Ali and brother Ali Syed, from the dholki night of fellow showbiz stars Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar has won hearts on social media.



The photo was shared by Saboor Ali on her Instagram handle after they attended the dholki festivities.

The sweet photo of the siblings has garnered thousands of hearts shortly after it was shared on social media.



Sajal Ali’s mother-in-law was the first to shower love on them. She dropped four heart emojis in the comment box.

Later, the Alif actress also took to the photo-video sharing platform and uploaded her dazzling photo in a black outfit. Sajal looked ethereal in the photo from the dholki ceremony.

Sajal also shared a throwback photo of the siblings on her Instagram story.



