Ben Affleck reunites with ex-wife Jennifer Garner days after professing love for her

Ben Affleck, in a candid interview earlier, said that his biggest mistake in life was to end things with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The star recently reunited with his former ladylove for the first time after his confession about their marriage and divorce. The duo was photographed together in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

According to reports, Ben and Jennifer were there to pick up their youngest child, son Samuel, from a birthday party. The former flames were seen donning casual outfits.

Both Ben and Jen were dressed in matching black T-shirts, with Jen pairing it off with a pair of jeans, and the Batman actor wearing it with grey pants.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Ben was quoted as saying earlier by The New York Times.

“Shame is really toxic,” he admitted, explaining, “There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”