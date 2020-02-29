BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says Asia Cup to be held in Dubai

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said the next Asia Cup will be held in Dubai, allowing both India and Pakistan to participate in the tournament, reported India Today.

Earlier, the tournament was scheduled to take place in Pakistan but India had other plans as the country maintained that it would not be able to play in Islamabad owing to security concerns.

"Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play," Ganguly said while speaking to reporters at Eden Gardens.

Earlier, India had said that it did not have any problem with Pakistan hosting the event so long as it was held at a neutral venue.

The two countries have not played a bilateral series with each other since 2012-2013 ever since Pakistan went to India for one.

Since early 2013, the two sides have only played each other in major ICC competitions. Pakistan beat India comprehensively in the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017 whereas India beat Pakistan in June 2019 last year during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.