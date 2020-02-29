close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
Entertainment

February 29, 2020

Ali Zafar shares video message of Ali Azmat about his upcoming PSL song

Ali Zafar, who  is all set to release his Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 song on Sunday, shared a video message of Ali Azmat on his Instagram.

In video, captured from Geo News special cricket segment 'Jashn Cricket', the Junoon's musician  can be seen supporting the  'Ab Khel Jeamega' singer  for his upcoming PSl song.

Ali Azmat, ending the negative speculation about the rift between the two famous Pakistani artists  over the  PSL 2020 anthem, which officially sang by him, the Hai Jazba Junoon singer said that he is in favour of  Ali Zafar to make his song adding that he  would  also record his dance steps for the  video.

Putting his weight behind  Zafar, Azmat  said that  "everyone, even phone and food companies, want to make their own song  so why should Ali Zafar not?"

Sharing the video message of Ali Azmat, Ali Zafra  wrote:   "this the point! I am waiting for your shot sir." He also said that the song would be released on Sunday.



Earlier, Zafar shared a video on Twitter and Instagram with a message that he has received overwhelming response from fans whom he had asked to send him their dancing videos to become part of his PSL song.


