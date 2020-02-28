Sana Javed says she is super excited to be Peshawar Zalmi goodwill ambassador

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Actress Sana Javed on Friday said she is excited to join Peshawar Zalmi as a goodwill ambassador.
Taking to Instagram, Sana said she is super excited to be the ambassador of Zalmi, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.
The actress also shared a picture in which she is seen sporting the Peshawar Zalmi jersey.
"Once again Super Excited to be the ambassador for our awesome Team @peshawarzalmipk - may the force be with them #Yellowstorm," she captioned her picture.
Check out her post:
