Fri Feb 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 28, 2020

Sana Javed says she is super excited to be Peshawar Zalmi goodwill ambassador

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 28, 2020

Actress Sana Javed on Friday said she is excited to join  Peshawar Zalmi as a goodwill ambassador.

Taking to Instagram, Sana said she is super excited to be the ambassador of Zalmi, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

The actress also shared a picture in which she is seen sporting the Peshawar Zalmi jersey.

"Once again Super Excited to be the ambassador for our awesome Team @peshawarzalmipk - may the force be with them #Yellowstorm," she captioned her picture.

Check out her post:



