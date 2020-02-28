Sana Javed says she is super excited to be Peshawar Zalmi goodwill ambassador

Actress Sana Javed on Friday said she is excited to join Peshawar Zalmi as a goodwill ambassador.



Taking to Instagram, Sana said she is super excited to be the ambassador of Zalmi, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

The actress also shared a picture in which she is seen sporting the Peshawar Zalmi jersey.

"Once again Super Excited to be the ambassador for our awesome Team @peshawarzalmipk - may the force be with them #Yellowstorm," she captioned her picture.

