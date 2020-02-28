Ayeza Khan: ‘After Mehwish, Say hello to Mehar’

Ayeza Khan will essay the role of Mehar in her upcoming drama serial of Geo Entertainment, the actress has revealed.



Ayeza shared some dazzling behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming drama serial and the pictures have taken the internet by storm.

She wrote, “After “Me-hwish” and “ Se-Har” Say hello to “Mehar”.

Fans are eager to see their favourite actress on the screen as ‘Mehar’.

Ayeza Khan was referring to her two recently hit dramas Mere Paas Tum Ho and Bheegi Palkain and the upcoming serial in which she would be seen as Mehar.

Ayeza Khan will share the screen with husband Danish Taimoor in Geo Entertainment’s upcoming drama serial, the couple had revealed earlier.



Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor had shared behind the scene PDA-filled photos from the drama recently.

Ayeza had written, “Meet Mehru & Shajahan!”.

The drama serial will be aired on Geo Entertainment soon.



Before marriage, the two had shared the screens in multiple drama serials including Saari Bhool Hamari Thi, Shareek e Hayat, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain as well as a telefilm called Jab We Wed.