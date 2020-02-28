Hira Mani’s husband shares adorable family photo on wife’s birthday

Salman Saqib aka Mani shared an adorable family photo on wife Hira Mani’s 31st birthday, she celebrated on Thursday 27th February.



A day after birthday celebrations, Salman Saqib took to Instagram and shared an adorable family photo. Wishing wifey Hira again, he teased her saying “Happy Birthday HIRU....from Mani, Muzammil and Ibrahim....Pichle 27th ko Abhinandan(tea was fantastic) iss 27th ko Corona ...Agle 27th Feb ko kiya hougaa? (last year on 27th it was Abhinandan (tea was fantastic) this 27th Corona … what will be on next 27th?

Hira liked the photo and termed it a ‘beautiful picture’, however, she does not comment further.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress reposted the photo on her Instagram handle.



On Thursday, Hira Mani shared a PDA-filled photo with her loving husband who doubled her bliss with an excited gift on her birthday.

Hira shared an adorable picture with her husband on her Instagram page and wrote a heartwarming note for her spouse.

Hira looked ethereal in the picture she posted with the caption: "Thanks for making my birthday so special I’m so lucky to have you in my life.”







