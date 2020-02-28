TikTok is a cancer, says Pakistani actor Feroze Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Video sharing platform TikTok is a cancer, said Pakistani actor Feroze Khan on social media.
The Khaani actor, who has embarked on a spiritual journey, took to Twitter sharing two stories of the TikTokers and said “TikTok is cancer. I repeat, cancer!”.
Many fans and followers of Feroz Khan commented in his support.
A fan commented that TikTok should be banned in Pakistan.
Another said agreed, it’s a cancer in new generation.
Totally agreed. It's not only waste of time but it's distracting our youth from their main goals.
Video sharing platform TikTok is a cancer, said Pakistani actor Feroze Khan on social media.
The Khaani actor, who has embarked on a spiritual journey, took to Twitter sharing two stories of the TikTokers and said “TikTok is cancer. I repeat, cancer!”.
Many fans and followers of Feroz Khan commented in his support.
A fan commented that TikTok should be banned in Pakistan.
Another said agreed, it’s a cancer in new generation.
Totally agreed. It's not only waste of time but it's distracting our youth from their main goals.