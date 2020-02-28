TikTok is a cancer, says Pakistani actor Feroze Khan

Video sharing platform TikTok is a cancer, said Pakistani actor Feroze Khan on social media.



The Khaani actor, who has embarked on a spiritual journey, took to Twitter sharing two stories of the TikTokers and said “TikTok is cancer. I repeat, cancer!”.

Many fans and followers of Feroz Khan commented in his support.

A fan commented that TikTok should be banned in Pakistan.

Another said agreed, it’s a cancer in new generation.

Totally agreed. It's not only waste of time but it's distracting our youth from their main goals.