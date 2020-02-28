close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 28, 2020

Elisabeth Moss reveals she was uninvited guest on Jennifer Aniston's birthday

Elisabeth Moss, with smiling gesture and heavy heart,  confessed that Jennifer Aniston didn’t invite her to her 51st birthday party, she just wanted to pretend that she had. 

The Handmaid’s Tale star is now pals with the Friends actress after meeting her at the Screen Actors Guild Awards this year. 

She recalled when people thought she had been a guest at Jennifer’s 51st because she was pictured leaving the same hotel as her.

 ‘I literally have never officially met her. And we were staying…well, I was at this hotel and my brother was dropping me off…and I walked into the hotel and there were all these paparazzi outside, so I was like, “Who’s here?” And I asked and they said it was Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party,’ she told during a  show.



