Nick Jonas reveals his thoughts on the age gap between him and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas recently joined The Voice as a new coach for their season 18. During the first episode Nick spoke at length about his wedding to Priyanka Chopra.

In recent months Nick’s marriage to Priyanka has garnered a lot of negative criticism at the hands of the public, because, according to netizens she is a “decade older than” him.

However, Nick feels unfazed by the issue. The star revealed that she is 37, while he is 27. To this age difference, Nick Jonas replies by saying, “My wife is 37. It’s cool.”

Last year, even Priyanka addressed these issues during an interview with InStyle. During her appearance, the actor called out the double standard behind the criticism that women incur because the same is not true for men.

She was quoted as saying, “People gave us a lot of sh*t about that and still do,” she said, adding, “I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”