Tyler Perry’s nephew Gavin Porter found dead in Louisiana prison

Tyler Perry’s nephew, Gavin Porter, was found dead in Louisiana jail cell of an apparent hanging on February 25.

According to reports, the 26-year-old nephew of an American actor was found dead in his jail cell.

The identity of Gavin Porter has been confirmed, while the results of the autopsy is yet to come,” the office said in a statement.

Gavin’s mother (who is one of the Madea filmmaker’s sisters) was reportedly told by prison officials that Gavin hanged himself with a bedsheet while in solitary confinement.

According to the officials, he was involved in an altercation and went into solitary confinement at the Union Parish Detention Center in Farmville.



'There was no one else in the cell at the time he was found dead, said the official, adding that investigators 'do not suspect a homicide at this time.'



Gavin was reportedly in solitary confinement after getting into a fight with another inmate over the weekend of February 22. He was alive around 6:00pm the night of his death when guards checked on him.

