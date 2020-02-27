Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas O'Connell responds to nepotism flak

Responding to nepotism allegations, Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas O'Connell stated that their parents did not know anyone from the music industry.

Finneas O'Connell, who was recently criticised on social media that nepotism allegedly the main factor in his and his sister Billie Eilish’s success, reacted to the criticism by stating that the brother-sister duo actually financially support their parents.

The social media users alleged that it was easier for duo to make their way to the music industry because they had famous parents. Their mother Maggie Baird, is an actress and screenwriter, and father, Patrick O’Connell, is an actor.

Finneas and Billie mostly work together on music and he even produced his sister's multi-platinum debut album Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Which came out in 2019.

He received backlash after posting an inspirational message on Twitter. “Shooting your shot' is promoted widely and I think honestly, it's a little overrated. Work super hard alone or with your closest friends. Make s--- so good it speaks for itself. Don't pester people to work with you, let them come to you,” he wrote in now-deleted tweet.



Billie Eilish and her producer brother Finneas swept the 2020 Grammys. Their current careers are far from where they were just a few years ago, when they uploaded Eilish’s first hit “Ocean Eyes” to Soundcloud and hoped for the best.







