close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 26, 2020

Kim Kardashian punches sister Kourtney in KUWTK new trailer

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 26, 2020

Kim Kardashian threw a punch at her sister Kourtney in the latest teaser trailer of the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The teaser of the reality show was dropped on Tuesday.

In the teaser, Kourtney could be seen throwing a water bottle at Kim and in response  Kourtney gets a punch from her.

Kim Kardashian says do not come at her like that.

Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will premier next month.

Last week, Kim had joked she actually might need an attorney when the first episode of the new season comes out.

Also in the trailer, fans can see high tensions between Kourtney and Khloe.

Also, the reality show after 13 years of airing on Sunday, has now moved to Thursdays.

Latest News

More From Entertainment