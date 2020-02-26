Kim Kardashian punches sister Kourtney in KUWTK new trailer

Kim Kardashian threw a punch at her sister Kourtney in the latest teaser trailer of the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



The teaser of the reality show was dropped on Tuesday.

In the teaser, Kourtney could be seen throwing a water bottle at Kim and in response Kourtney gets a punch from her.

Kim Kardashian says do not come at her like that.

Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will premier next month.

Last week, Kim had joked she actually might need an attorney when the first episode of the new season comes out.

Also in the trailer, fans can see high tensions between Kourtney and Khloe.

Also, the reality show after 13 years of airing on Sunday, has now moved to Thursdays.