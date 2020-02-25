'Aquaman 2': Amber Heard survives scare post audio leak involving fight with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has been facing extreme backlash since her confession to beating up Johnny Depp in an audio leaked earlier which spread like wildfire all over the internet.



Following the revelation, netizens and social media campaigners in support of Johnny Depp were looking up to Warner Bros to see if they would dismiss Heard from the Aquaman franchise. Rumours were being spread that Heard has been fired by the makers.

However, a new report suggests that it might not be the case and she might still continue with the project.

An entertainment website recently reported that Heard might retain her role in Jason Momoa starrer as WB “doesn’t care” about what’s going on over the internet.

Quoting a source, the report said that WB does not “have interest in social media".



It further said "There’s nothing going on with her role on Aquaman 2 and they wouldn’t consider firing her."

The Aquaman star made the headlines a few weeks ago after transcription of an audio clip made its way online.

The report further revealed that the ex-couple’s case is still in the court and though the primary evidences are not in favor of Amber, her legal team is still up to seeking “damaging evidence against Johnny Depp”.







