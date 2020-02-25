Pete Davidson reveals the moment he realised his engagement with Ariana Grande was over

Pete Davidson got candid about his engagement with Ariana Grande and how it broke leading the couple to part ways.

The comedian spoke about his relationship with Ariana to Charlamagne Tha God sharing that he felt things between the former couple actually got over after Ariana’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away in September 2018.

"I think I said, like, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here," he said about being there for Ariana, as she mourned the rapper.

"I pretty much knew it was over around after that. That was really horrible and I can't imagine what that s--t is like. That s--t is just terrible."

"All I do know is that she really loved the s--t out of him and she wasn't putting on a show or anything," he continued.

Ariana’s ex, rapper Mac Miller passed away due to drug overdose, after which relationship between Ariana and Pete hit the rocks.

Talking about how he jokes about his relationships, Pete admitted some topics 'off limits.'

"I think genuinely being hurtful is off-limits or anything like being s--tty or anything," the comedian expressed. "I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, stand-up's part of my life. That was a highly publicized thing. I feel like [Ariana] got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and like I said, I don't have social media and I don't have an outlet really to express my feelings so stand-up's just how I do it."

